Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $405.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $435.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $323.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

