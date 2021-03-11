Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $360.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

