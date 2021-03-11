Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.26 and a 200 day moving average of $360.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.