Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $399.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

