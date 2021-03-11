Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.49. 83,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,464. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.