COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Tops $253.44 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $253.44 million and approximately $232.36 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

