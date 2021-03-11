CoTrader (COT) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 20% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $44,217.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

