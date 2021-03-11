Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the February 11th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSPLF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CSPLF remained flat at $$5.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

