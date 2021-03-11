COVER Protocol (COVER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.43 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $533.50 or 0.00931052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.05 or 0.00506185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00586420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073641 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,991 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

