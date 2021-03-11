Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €59.60 ($70.12) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.