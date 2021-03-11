Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $113.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CVX stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

