Cowen Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $57.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

