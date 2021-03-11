Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

COWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

