Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Down 8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.79. Approximately 1,377,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 658,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

