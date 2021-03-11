Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GE stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

