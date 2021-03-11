Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Crane worth $48,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Crane stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

