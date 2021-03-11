Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Sells 6,000 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 51,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
