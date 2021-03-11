Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Sells 6,000 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 51,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

