Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLCN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Creative Learning has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About Creative Learning
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.