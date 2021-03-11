Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

RETA stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

