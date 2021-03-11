Credit Suisse Group Boosts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $13.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 58,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in LendingClub by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.