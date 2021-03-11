Credit Suisse Group Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 14,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

