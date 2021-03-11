Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JMPLY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

