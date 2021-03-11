Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €228.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

