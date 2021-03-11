Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €4.60 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €12.05 ($14.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

