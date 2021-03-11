Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 14,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.