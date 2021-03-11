Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 14,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.