Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OEZVY stock remained flat at $$14.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

