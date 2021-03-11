Credits Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $79,572.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

