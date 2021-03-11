Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.86

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 1730133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

