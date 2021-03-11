Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

