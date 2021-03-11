Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $470.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

