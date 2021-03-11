Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.