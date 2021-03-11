Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of TCG BDC worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

