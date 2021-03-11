Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,111. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.