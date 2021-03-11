Critical Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -11.17% -11.89% -3.44% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

84.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manchester United and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50 NeoGames 0 0 3 0 3.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.24%. NeoGames has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Manchester United.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $641.79 million 1.21 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -199.40 NeoGames N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Summary

NeoGames beats Manchester United on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. The company also offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

