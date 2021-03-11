Critical Contrast: Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.93% 11.94% 2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.57 $323.80 million N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.04 billion 0.37 $20.01 million $0.89 18.97

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Dividends

Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dairy Farm International and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Dairy Farm International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of December 03, 2020, it operated 160 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.