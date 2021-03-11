Critical Contrast: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) vs. The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares The Macerich and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Macerich and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 8 5 1 0 1.50 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.16%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than The Macerich.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Macerich and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $927.46 million 2.24 $96.82 million $3.54 3.79 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.91 $22.26 million N/A N/A

The Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Volatility & Risk

The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats The Macerich on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

