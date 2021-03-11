Critical Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This table compares Global Blue Group and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A IBEX $405.14 million 0.99 $15.45 million $0.84 25.86

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Blue Group and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

IBEX has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.