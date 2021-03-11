Critical Review: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMS and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 5.21 $87.22 million $1.15 32.00 Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 8.75 $298.00 million $5.61 25.94

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HMS has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HMS and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 12 1 0 2.08 Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 19 1 2.81

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $159.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than HMS.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 8.51% 8.86% 6.18% Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats HMS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

