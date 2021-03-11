Critical Survey: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boxlight and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% Lincoln Educational Services 4.12% 27.42% 6.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 4.02 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.97 Lincoln Educational Services $273.34 million 0.59 $2.02 million $0.08 76.63

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.11%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Boxlight on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 campuses in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,285 students enrolled at 22 campuses. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

