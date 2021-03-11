CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $294,011.30 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,879,165 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.