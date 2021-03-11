Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.