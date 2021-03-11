Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,762.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $11,762.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.10 or 0.00958440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00329585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,761,799 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

