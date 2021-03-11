Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown stock opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

