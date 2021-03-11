Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Crown worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crown by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Crown by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 9,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

