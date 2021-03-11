CryptoFranc (XCHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $16,896.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

