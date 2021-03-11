Cryptopay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,911.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.70 million and $2,911.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

