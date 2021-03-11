CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. 88,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,342. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.59.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

