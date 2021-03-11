CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.