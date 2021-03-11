CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,867 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 3.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.16% of CSX worth $112,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.