CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

